Veterans wall fully funded, to arrive in Mena this month
Organizers responsible for bringing the traveling national monument of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall are asking citizens and businesses to show their support on Wednesday, March 22 as the wall arrives and drives through town before parking at Mena High School. The wall is coming to Mena thanks to the efforts of the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Commander Linda Johnson.
