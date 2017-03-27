Veterans Service Officer named 2017 Distinguished Woman in American History by Polk County DAR

Navy veteran and Polk County Veterans Service Officer Odene "Denie" Westphal was presented with an award by the James K. Polk Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Thursday, March 16 for military service and volunteer and paid work for Polk County veterans throughout the years. "It is the privilege of James K. Polk Chapter members to acknowledge Denie Westphal as a notable woman for her outstanding contributions and the difference she has made in her community," DAR chapter representatives said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.