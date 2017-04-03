Veterans Affairs to host town hall me...

Veterans Affairs to host town hall meeting

Wednesday Mar 29

A town hall meeting will be held by leadership from the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System , Little Rock VA Regional Office and Vet Center executive leadership in Mena at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the Ouachita Center at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain "We encourage them to ask about their benefits, new innovations in healthcare and anything they want to ask about on what the VA can do for them," said Chris Durney, CAVHS Public Affairs Officer. "This is something that we are really looking forward to."

