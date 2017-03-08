Turnout down for charity dip
Only 13 area residents participated in the Polar Plunge, a fundraising event to send local Special Olympics athletes to competitions, on Saturday at Janssen Park. Special Olympics Area 14 Director Elisabeth Thompkins said $1,365 was collected on Saturday, but money is still coming in that was donated online.
