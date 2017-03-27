Spring clean-up upcoming
The City of Mena Annual Spring Clean-Up is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2017 through Monday, May 1, 2017. City trucks will pick up items you want to dispose of at no charge.
Comments
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|34,518
|Beer
|6 hr
|victor
|2
|Sucks
|Mar 25
|Precious
|11
|Weed
|Mar 25
|Jjjjjjj
|2
|Everett and peggie
|Mar 20
|Jim ray
|3
|diet pills
|Mar 5
|Madelyn
|1
|Spinster
|Mar 2
|everrett
|1
