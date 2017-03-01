North Morgan Street bid date set again

North Morgan Street bid date set again

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Mena Star

A long-awaited connecting road between Highway 71 and Holly Harshman School in North Mena may be finally coming to pass after years of redesigning and red tape. The new road, meant to ease traffic congestion to and from Holly Harshman School, has been extended many times by Arkansas Highway Department Planning Committees, but is now set to bid out on May 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min BARNEYII 33,946
Spinster 14 hr everrett 1
Sucks 14 hr everrett 9
Living in Waldron is Great! (Apr '10) Feb 20 everrett 14
Scott County For Scott Countians (Mar '10) Feb 20 everrett 17
corruption stops now (Aug '14) Feb 19 everrett 2
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Feb 19 everrett 40
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Polk County was issued at March 02 at 3:30PM CST

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC