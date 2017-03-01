North Morgan Street bid date set again

A long-awaited connecting road between Highway 71 and Holly Harshman School in North Mena may be finally coming to pass after years of redesigning and red tape. The new road, meant to ease traffic congestion to and from Holly Harshman School, has been extended many times by Arkansas Highway Department Planning Committees, but is now set to bid out on May 31, 2017.

