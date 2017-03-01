New 4-H club to form
Anyone interested in joining a new 4-H Club in the Mena area is invited to attend an organizational meeting on Thursday, March 2. This initial meeting to organize will be held at the First Methodist Church in Mena. The meeting will begin at 6:00 and last approximately an hour and a half.
