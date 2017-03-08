Mena's Hana Hunter earns spot on chancellor's list
Hana Hunter of Mena has been named to the fall 2016 chancellor's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester in which certain qualifications have been met.
