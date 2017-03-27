Mena man jailed on meth charges
A Mena man was arrested for felony drug charges on March 12 after briefly running from a sheriff deputy. Thomas John Posey, 42, faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine or Cocaine, less than two grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
