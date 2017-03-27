Locals honored at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall exhibit

Tears fell throughout Bearcat Stadium on Thursday morning as veterans and speakers told their stories of the Vietnam War, some with perspectives from the front lines and others who waited at home for loved ones to return. Scores of people and dozens of veterans filled the stands prayers were said, songs were sung and veterans were recognized at the opening ceremonies of the half-size replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which landed in Mena on Wednesday and was displayed through Sunday.

