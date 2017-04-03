Footballer to speak at upcoming chamber banquet

Former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tyler Wilson will be the keynote speaker at the Mena/Polk County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on April 6 at the Christian Motorcycle Association in Hatfield at 6 p.m. The event, which has a tailgating theme, will include the announcement of the annual community awards as well as an auction and a performance by The Vacca Brothers. Proceeds from the auction will go to the chamber's academic scholarship program.

