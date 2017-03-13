Finley Claire White
Zachary and Dawn White of Alvord announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Claire, on March 8, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.Grandparents include Carrie and Tim Kelton of Mena, Ark.
