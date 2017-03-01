Emergency management office finding new ways to use drone
It has been about a year since the Polk County's Emergency Management Office purchased a DJI Phantom 3 Professional Drone. The drone, named Polk County Air One, came equipped with a 4K camera and cost between $1,200-$1,400 when it was purchased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,974
|Spinster
|Mar 2
|everrett
|1
|Sucks
|Mar 2
|everrett
|9
|Living in Waldron is Great! (Apr '10)
|Feb 20
|everrett
|14
|Scott County For Scott Countians (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|everrett
|17
|corruption stops now (Aug '14)
|Feb 19
|everrett
|2
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Feb 19
|everrett
|40
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC