Cove man jailed on meth charges

Wednesday Mar 29

Timothy S. Woods, 41, faces a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine or Cocaine, less than two grams and three additional misdemeanor charges of DWI - Operation of a Vehicle During a DWI License Suspension or Revocation, No Liability Insurance and No Vehicle License. According to the report filed by Mena Police Officer Ronnie Richardson, he initiated the stop because the Woods' vehicle had expired plates.

