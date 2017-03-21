City buys radar sign to help control ...

City buys radar sign to help control speeding

The Mena Police Department recently purchased a solar-powered, mobile radar speed sign. Pictured with it at City Hall on Monday is Officer Norm Gray, Police Chief Brandon Martin and Mayor George McKee.

