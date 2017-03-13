Bread making class to be held at Mena Art Gallery
Saturday, March 18, at 12 noon, Barbara Tobias will conduct another class at the gallery on how to make bread. It will include a demo of how to make classic French bread, the recipe, and lunch of the freshly baked bread and two different soups.
