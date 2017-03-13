Bread making class to be held at Mena...

Bread making class to be held at Mena Art Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Mena Star

Saturday, March 18, at 12 noon, Barbara Tobias will conduct another class at the gallery on how to make bread. It will include a demo of how to make classic French bread, the recipe, and lunch of the freshly baked bread and two different soups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 38 min Now_What- 34,143
Everett and peggie Mar 10 SomeoneWhoKnowsYou 2
diet pills Mar 5 Madelyn 1
Spinster Mar 2 everrett 1
Sucks Mar 2 everrett 9
Bud Feb 24 jjrichard 1
Weed Feb 24 JJRichard 1
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC