Area officials honored by Marine Corps League
A Star Tribute ceremony to recognize the service of law enforcement agencies and government offices was held by the The Marine Corps League Herbert A. Littleton Detachment 1261 on Thursday, March 2 on the Polk County Courthouse grounds. Commandant Nathan Roth said Marine Corps League members wanted to honor the local people for their work.
