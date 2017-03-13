Apache attack helicopters land at Mena Airport
A flight of six Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters made a fuel stop in Mena on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The aircraft were en route from Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Fort Hood near Kileen, Texas.
