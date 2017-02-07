Vietnam Veteran's Wall visit nearly f...

Vietnam Veteran's Wall visit nearly funded

Thursday Feb 2

The traveling national monument of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will soon be in Mena for a few days thanks to the efforts of the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Linda Johnson, commander. Johnson said the visit is nearly funded thanks to community members and businesses donating.

