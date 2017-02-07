Rich Mountain Officially Joins UA System
Rich Mountain Community College of Mena said Friday that it officially joined the University of Arkansas System in a merger that was effective on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,673
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Feb 5
|everrett
|39
|Do you think all city enployee's should be bonded? (Jul '10)
|Feb 4
|everrett
|20
|Vote Donnie Owens (Sep '10)
|Jan 27
|Jim ray
|44
|waldron city police
|Jan 27
|Jim ray
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Jan '17
|Everrett
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC