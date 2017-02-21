Poultry growers invited to Mena meeting
The Rich Mountain Conservation District would like to invite all poultry growers in Polk Country to our Annual Poultry Registration Meeting that will be held February 16th at the Farm Bureau conference room at 6:00pm. The topic this year is energy conservation.
