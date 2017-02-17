Polk County natives graduate from U of A

Polk County natives graduate from U of A

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Mena Star

The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith has released the list of students receiving degrees and certificates during the fall 2016 semester and the second summer term ending in August. Conferred were the Bachelor of Applied Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of General Studies, Bachelor of Music Education, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Associate of Arts, Associate of Applied Science, and Associate of General Studies, as well as Certificates and Certificates of Proficiency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Living in Waldron is Great! (Apr '10) 1 hr everrett 13
corruption stops now (Aug '14) 2 hr everrett 2
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) 2 hr everrett 40
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr President suggest... 33,827
Did you know 17 hr everrett 1
Poll Do you think all city enployee's should be bonded? (Jul '10) Feb 4 everrett 20
Vote Donnie Owens (Sep '10) Jan 27 Jim ray 44
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC