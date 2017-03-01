Neugent wins Volunteer of the Year

Mena City Council member and Advertising & Promotion Commission member Terri Neugent was recognized by the Arkansas Festival & Events Association on January 26 as the winner of the Association's 2016 "Volunteer of the Year" ALFiE Award. The award was presented to Neugent at the Association's Annual Conference & Trade Show in Little Rock for her "significant enthusiasm and specific expertise while showing initiative and providing leadership, dependability, and a positive attitude" in her efforts with Mena's signature annual event, the Lum & Abner Festival.

