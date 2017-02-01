Mena police officer finds solace in returning to duty

Anyone who's seen Patrolman and Mena's School Resource Officer Jessie Curry directing traffic at the Mena High School intersection before school is likely to notice he's a naturally cheerful person. His smile, which has greeted students, teachers and other school employees every morning for over a year has been a little less bright following the unexpected death of his wife on Dec. 9. Curry said his wife of 40 years, Nelda, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and also had lesions on her brain that caused severe migraines.

