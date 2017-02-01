Mena police officer finds solace in returning to duty
Anyone who's seen Patrolman and Mena's School Resource Officer Jessie Curry directing traffic at the Mena High School intersection before school is likely to notice he's a naturally cheerful person. His smile, which has greeted students, teachers and other school employees every morning for over a year has been a little less bright following the unexpected death of his wife on Dec. 9. Curry said his wife of 40 years, Nelda, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and also had lesions on her brain that caused severe migraines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|39 min
|Actually
|33,564
|Do you think all city enployee's should be bonded? (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|everrett
|18
|Vote Donnie Owens (Sep '10)
|Jan 27
|Jim ray
|44
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Jan 27
|Jim ray
|37
|waldron city police
|Jan 27
|Jim ray
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Jan 4
|Everrett
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC