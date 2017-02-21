Mena police get new cars, guns
Mena Police officers will soon be provided with new city-issued guns, paid for in part by a grant. Police Chief Brandon Martin said many police and sheriff's departments provide weapons for their officers and the move will save the department money and provide several other benefits.
