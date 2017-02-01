Mena man charged for theft, firearms and fleeing

On the morning of January 30, 2017, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Polk County Dispatch advised deputies of a report from TJ's Convenience Store in Hatfield of a subject that had pumped fuel and failed to pay. Dispatch advised the subject left that location, but returned a short time later, pulled into the parking lot and discharged a firearm from the window of his vehicle, into the air.

