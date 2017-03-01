Meet the Artist: James Anderson

Meet the Artist: James Anderson

Thursday Feb 23

Mena Art Gallery's featured artist for March will be James Anderson, a photographer from Van Buren. Jim is a retired school teacher who taught and coached in Poteau, Oklahoma for 30 years.

