Local places at state-wide art competition
Local business owner and artist Tiffany Lane has won another award for her work in pastels, this time from a state-wide juried show put on by the Arkansas Pastels Society. Lane, 48, is the owner and principal broker at Century 21- Perry Real Estate in Mena.
