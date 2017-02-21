Local church aids families in Honduras
During the last week of January, local man Roy Vail, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Mena, was a member of a team which installed solar electrical systems in homes in Honduras. The location, in and around the community of El Horno, is very rural coffee growing part of tropical Central America.
