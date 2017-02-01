Hunter education course to be offered
Hunters who were born after 1968 are required by the Arkansas Gun and Fish Commission to complete a hunter education course and carry a valid hunter education card to hunt in Arkansas. Arkansas' hunter education program is recognized in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.
