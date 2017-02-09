Hidden Valley dispute against police ...

Hidden Valley dispute against police chief moves to city council

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Mena Star

Approximately 50 people showed up to oppose the rezoning of a property near Hidden Valley subdivision belonging to Mena Chief of Police Brandon Martin at a planning commission meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2. Martin and his wife Bridgett asked the council to have a 24-acres lot they own rezoned from C2/C3 to a R-2 and also have a fence restriction, which was implemented to protect the residents of Hidden Valley from the potential eye sore of a neighboring commercial property or mobile home park, removed.

