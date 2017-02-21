Fire Chief Puckett retiring

Mena Fire Chief John Puckett will be retiring on March 3, exactly 35 years from the day he started as a fireman at the Mena Fire Department in 1982. Assistant Fire Chief Steve Egger will be Puckett's replacement.

