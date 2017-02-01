FFA benefit auction to be held Saturday
The 28th Annual Mena FFA Alumni Consignment Auction will be held Saturday, February 4 starting at 10 a.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds. The event is put on by the Mena FFA Alumni association and is their main fundraiser for the Mena High School club for the year.
