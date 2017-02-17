Alumni auction to benefit FFA well-attended despite cold
Despite the temperatures getting as low as 26 degrees, hundreds of people turned out to bid on items for sale at the 28th Annual Mena FFA Alumni Consignment Auction on Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds. "I think we probably had more items this year than last year," said FFAa SAlumni President David Head.
