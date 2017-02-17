Alumni auction to benefit FFA well-at...

Alumni auction to benefit FFA well-attended despite cold

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Mena Star

Despite the temperatures getting as low as 26 degrees, hundreds of people turned out to bid on items for sale at the 28th Annual Mena FFA Alumni Consignment Auction on Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds. "I think we probably had more items this year than last year," said FFAa SAlumni President David Head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 58 min President suggest... 33,827
Did you know 14 hr everrett 1
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Feb 5 everrett 39
Poll Do you think all city enployee's should be bonded? (Jul '10) Feb 4 everrett 20
Vote Donnie Owens (Sep '10) Jan 27 Jim ray 44
waldron city police Jan 27 Jim ray 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Rockie 69
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC