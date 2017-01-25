Thrailkill speaks at UDC

Thrailkill speaks at UDC

Friday Jan 20

At the December meeting of the Captain William Harrison Earp Chapter of the Mena United Confederate Daughters, Danny Thrailkill spoke on "Quantrill's Raiders and Thraiikill's Band During the War Between the States." Thraiikill's Confederate ancestor, John Thrailkill, and his Thrailkill Band sometimes rode with William Quantrill's Raiders in support of the Confederacy in their home state of Missouri and other states during the "War Between the States."

