Talimena half-marathon to benefit PCDC upcoming
The primary purpose of this event is to support the programs for physically and mentally challenged adults and children who benefit each day by the services provided by the Polk County Developmental Center . Ongoing services and programs provided by PCDC include: a The Adult Education & Wellness Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|33 min
|Pondering
|33,354
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Jan 16
|SadMomma
|32
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Jan 4
|Everrett
|4
|Does anyone know
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|1
|looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13)
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|11
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Everrett
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC