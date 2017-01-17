Seventh-day Adventist Food Pantry Re-opening
The Mena Seventh-day Adventist Church food pantry, located at 149 Polk Road 43 across from the Polk County Fairgrounds, is scheduled to re-open on January 16th. The pantry will provide individuals and families with non-perishable food, personal care items, and nutritional help.
