Scott recognized for 40 years on Quorum Court
Polk County Justice of the Peace, for District 8, Terry Scott said has never considered himself a "yes man." Scott was recognized on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for serving on the Polk County Quorum Court for 40 years.
