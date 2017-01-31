PCDC resurrects supported employment ...

PCDC resurrects supported employment program

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Mena Star

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities often have a hard time finding work because they may need extra attention or additional training, according to Executive Director Angie Graves. Polk County Developmental Center is trying to help, and remove stigmas about these individuals through its Supported Employment Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 55 min Abc123 33,548
Poll Do you think all city enployee's should be bonded? (Jul '10) Jan 27 everrett 18
Vote Donnie Owens (Sep '10) Jan 27 Jim ray 44
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Jan 27 Jim ray 37
waldron city police Jan 27 Jim ray 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
Scott County Arkansas Waldron Jan 4 Everrett 4
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC