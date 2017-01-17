New Sheriff's Department K-9 dog to arrive Monday
A new four-legged Polk County Deputy will soon arrive to work. The name, age and breed of the dog has not been released, but the dog will arrive to Polk County on Monday, Jan. 23. "We are going to a grand unveiling," Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said.
Read more at Mena Star.
