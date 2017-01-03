Local elected officials sworn in

Local elected officials sworn in

Wednesday Jan 4

Circuit Judge Jerry Ryan swears in Polk County Clerk Terri Harrison, Sheriff Scott Swayer and District Judge Danny Thrailkill on Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Mena Courthouse. Thrailkill will still practice law because the position is part-time.

Mena, AR

