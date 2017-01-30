Historic Mena building enters its 115...

Historic Mena building enters its 115th year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Mena Star

The old red brick building located at 500 Mena Street has a rich history. Built in 1908 as the third home of The Elks Lodge, it was used as a hospital during World War II from 1935 until 1951.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 42 min Red Cloud 33,183
Scott County Arkansas Waldron Jan 4 Everrett 4
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Jan 4 Everrett 31
Does anyone know Jan 3 Jimray 1
looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13) Jan 3 Jimray 11
confidential informants (Oct '15) Jan 1 Everrett 7
scott co. sherriff Dec 27 Everrett 1
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC