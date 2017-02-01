Fire destroys local man's home
It's been a bad couple of months for Mena resident William "Bill" Ehret. In December, his wife Levieta died from an ongoing illness, in January he lost 25,000 chickens from his chicken house business to an unknown cause and on Saturday, his house burned down.
