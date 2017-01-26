Extension Homemakers Club organizes u...

Extension Homemakers Club organizes upcoming events

The Extension Homemakers Clubs Fall Council met October 21, 2016 at the Lime Tree Restaurant. Debbie Thompson, President, welcomed the group and called for Roll Call.

