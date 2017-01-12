Dallas Valley brush fire narrowly mis...

Dallas Valley brush fire narrowly misses multiple homes

A fire broke out across dozens of acres of field land around 3 p.m. on Tuesday outside of Mena in the Dallas Valley area. The fire, which reportedly began on Barton Lane off Polk 44 may have been a burn pile that got out of control, though officals had not confirmed the cause as of press time.

