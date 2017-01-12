Dallas Valley brush fire narrowly misses multiple homes
A fire broke out across dozens of acres of field land around 3 p.m. on Tuesday outside of Mena in the Dallas Valley area. The fire, which reportedly began on Barton Lane off Polk 44 may have been a burn pile that got out of control, though officals had not confirmed the cause as of press time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|56 min
|oscarbravotango
|33,210
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Jan 4
|Everrett
|4
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Everrett
|31
|Does anyone know
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|1
|looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13)
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|11
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Everrett
|7
|scott co. sherriff
|Dec 27
|Everrett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC