Charter drawn for Mena UDC

Charter drawn for Mena UDC

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mena Star

CHARTERa SNAMED - Bringing back the Captain William Harrison Earp Charter from the State UDC Convention are Vice President, Cortez James Copher and Secretary, Leighanna James Guillet. Both ladies are direct descendants of Captain Earp who the Chapter is honored to be named after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr BARNEYII 33,378
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Jan 16 SadMomma 32
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
Scott County Arkansas Waldron Jan 4 Everrett 4
Does anyone know Jan 3 Jimray 1
looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13) Jan 3 Jimray 11
confidential informants (Oct '15) Jan 1 Everrett 7
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC