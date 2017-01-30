Book dedicated by late astronaut John Glenn on display at museum
SLICEa SOFa SHISTORY - George O'Daniel, commandant of the Herbert A. Littleton Marine Corps League stands at the Old Railroad Train Depot Museum, where there are two books dedicated to Littleton and Mena from U.S. Senator and Astronaut John Glenn and former Arkansas Governor Dale Bumper. O'Daniel requested the marines inscribe books to be put into the museum for locals to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Red Neckerson
|33,209
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Jan 4
|Everrett
|4
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Everrett
|31
|Does anyone know
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|1
|looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13)
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|11
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Everrett
|7
|scott co. sherriff
|Dec 27
|Everrett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC