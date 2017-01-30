Book dedicated by late astronaut John...

Book dedicated by late astronaut John Glenn on display at museum

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mena Star

SLICEa SOFa SHISTORY - George O'Daniel, commandant of the Herbert A. Littleton Marine Corps League stands at the Old Railroad Train Depot Museum, where there are two books dedicated to Littleton and Mena from U.S. Senator and Astronaut John Glenn and former Arkansas Governor Dale Bumper. O'Daniel requested the marines inscribe books to be put into the museum for locals to enjoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 min Red Neckerson 33,209
Scott County Arkansas Waldron Jan 4 Everrett 4
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Jan 4 Everrett 31
Does anyone know Jan 3 Jimray 1
looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13) Jan 3 Jimray 11
confidential informants (Oct '15) Jan 1 Everrett 7
scott co. sherriff Dec 27 Everrett 1
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC