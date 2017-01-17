Blytheville pair arrested in Mena
Staff Report A Blytheville, Arkansas man and woman were arrested following a traffic stop in the early morning of Dec. 28. Jonathan Matthew Harris, 36, and Dawn Marie Williams, 46, face misdemeanor charges for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and felony charges for Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, less than two grams. According to the report, Mena Police Officer Paul Arceneaux said Harris was acting nervous .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|BARNEYII
|33,377
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Jan 16
|SadMomma
|32
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Jan 4
|Everrett
|4
|Does anyone know
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|1
|looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13)
|Jan 3
|Jimray
|11
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Everrett
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC