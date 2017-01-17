Blytheville pair arrested in Mena

Staff Report A Blytheville, Arkansas man and woman were arrested following a traffic stop in the early morning of Dec. 28. Jonathan Matthew Harris, 36, and Dawn Marie Williams, 46, face misdemeanor charges for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and felony charges for Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, less than two grams. According to the report, Mena Police Officer Paul Arceneaux said Harris was acting nervous .

