Baby! Kayanna Smith first baby of 2017 to be born in Polk
The first child to be born in Polk County in 2017 came into the world at Mena Regional Health System on Jan. 3 at 10:33 a.m. Kayanna Smith weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long. She was born to Cheyenne Smith.
