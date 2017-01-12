Baby! Kayanna Smith first baby of 201...

Baby! Kayanna Smith first baby of 2017 to be born in Polk

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mena Star

The first child to be born in Polk County in 2017 came into the world at Mena Regional Health System on Jan. 3 at 10:33 a.m. Kayanna Smith weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long. She was born to Cheyenne Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 29 min Bunch Of Them 33,216
Scott County Arkansas Waldron Jan 4 Everrett 4
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Jan 4 Everrett 31
Does anyone know Jan 3 Jimray 1
looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13) Jan 3 Jimray 11
confidential informants (Oct '15) Jan 1 Everrett 7
scott co. sherriff Dec 27 Everrett 1
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC