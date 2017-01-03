Area National Guard Soldiers Deploy for Africa
The Mena National Guard Armory was packed to near capacity on Sunday as 131 local men prepared to leave their homes and families at the deployment ceremony for Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment of the Arkansas National Guard. Friends and family ate a goodbye meal with their deploying loved ones before hugging and wishing them well as they left for about a year's time.
